4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $475,000

Exquisite 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Bridgewood Subdivision of College Station. This home is full of custom features and has been meticulously cared for. The property offers a huge living room with elegant wood floors and large windows allowing plenty of natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, granite countertops, large island, and updated appliances. A spacious formal dining room, large primary bedroom suite with a walk-in shower, a garden tub, and Two walk-in closets! Exterior features include a covered back patio, gazebo, and good-sized privacy fenced back yard . Close proximity to schools, parks, restaurants, retail, medical and entertainment! You do not want to miss out on this house!

