Exquisite 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Bridgewood Subdivision of College Station. This home is full of custom features and has been meticulously cared for. The property offers a huge living room with elegant wood floors and large windows allowing plenty of natural light. Gorgeous kitchen with an abundance of cabinets, granite countertops, large island, and updated appliances. A spacious formal dining room, large primary bedroom suite with a walk-in shower, a garden tub, and Two walk-in closets! Exterior features include a covered back patio, gazebo, and good-sized privacy fenced back yard . Close proximity to schools, parks, restaurants, retail, medical and entertainment! You do not want to miss out on this house!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A smaller crowd at Kyle Field didn’t deter the Texas A&M football team during the Aggies’ 20-3 win over Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon.
Texas A&M women’s volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn was relieved of her duties, effective immediately, A&M director of athletics Ross…
Texas A&M offensive lineman PJ Williams was arrested on a state jail felony possession of marijuana charge Saturday night stemming from an…
College Station police have identified the man killed in Saturday’s crash on Texas 6 involving a Santa’s Wonderland bus as Anthony Dewayne Joh…
Even when Texas A&M finally managed to win, it lost.
The Texas A&M football team in its season finale could upset sixth-ranked LSU, which would be great, but many fans already have turned the…
Amid fallout from the Uvalde shooting, Texas DPS wants $1.2 billion for academy and active-shooter training facility
Texas DPS seeks $1.2B for academy training facility
Grammy nominations, the health of Roberta Flack and Jay Leno, and the death of Robert Clary | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Get a recap of some of this week's top sports and entertainment stories through this special edition of our daily news podcast.
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.
Whether you're interested in dog-sledding through the wilds or touring luxurious mansions, here are 50 favorite small-town destinations with something to offer everyone.