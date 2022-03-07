 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $473,500

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $473,500

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $473,500

Beautiful custom built home that is located at the end of a cud le sac!! This amazing home offers 4 bedroom, 3 Full bathrooms, open dining room/Living space, eat in kitchen and a oversized 3 car garage!! The kitchen offers an island with a cooktop that has down draft venting, built in appliances, under cabinet lighting, reverse osmosis water system with lines to refrigerator, open to breakfast nook and sunroom. Wood flooring through most the living areas and Primary bedroom. Tons of storage in primary bath, soaking tub and oversized walk in shower. This home site on .474 of an acre and offer a wooded lot, storage building and 2 patio which is great for entertaining!! Wired for surround sound in living room and covered patio. Foam spray insulation and tankless water heater make this home more energy efficient. You don't want to miss this one!!!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert