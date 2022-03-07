4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $473,500

Beautiful custom built home that is located at the end of a cud le sac!! This amazing home offers 4 bedroom, 3 Full bathrooms, open dining room/Living space, eat in kitchen and a oversized 3 car garage!! The kitchen offers an island with a cooktop that has down draft venting, built in appliances, under cabinet lighting, reverse osmosis water system with lines to refrigerator, open to breakfast nook and sunroom. Wood flooring through most the living areas and Primary bedroom. Tons of storage in primary bath, soaking tub and oversized walk in shower. This home site on .474 of an acre and offer a wooded lot, storage building and 2 patio which is great for entertaining!! Wired for surround sound in living room and covered patio. Foam spray insulation and tankless water heater make this home more energy efficient. You don't want to miss this one!!!!