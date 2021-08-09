4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $465,000

NEW ROOF COMING SOON! ONE OWNER HOME--READY for move in, BEAUTIFUL AND ELEGANT 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in the sought after Castlegate subdivision. Nestled on a LARGE lot with a green belt behind you and on the left side of the home, you will LOVE the privacy of this home. Lots of custom upgrades like wood flooring, HUGE walk in pantry, custom cabinets, large covered patio, gutters, soaring ceilings with a beautiful fireplace, and SO MUCH MORE! Downstairs has a large master bedroom suite and an additional bedroom with in-suite bathroom. Upstairs is a must see, a bedroom with a unique "cave-like" extra room wonderful for a play area of some sort. This home is wonderful and a must see. Call to make your appointments today!