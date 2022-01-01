This gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath with a bonus/flex room on a large corner lot in The Estates at Creek Meadows is just waiting for you to call HOME! This beauty features an inviting arched entry way with an open concept floor plan great for family gatherings and entertaining. The spacious family room is accented with a stone fireplace, built-ins, high ceilings, wood beam, three large windows providing lots of natural light and extensive crown molding. The kitchen boast beautiful granite countertops, custom built cabinetry, stainless appliances, gas cooktop, an island/eating bar combination with underneath cabinet storage, and large pantry. Wood-look ceramic tile flooring throughout, carpet in the bedrooms. Primary suite includes a separate tile surround shower, garden tub, HUGE closet with built ins and leading straight into the laundry room and next to the mudroom area. Spacious size secondary bedrooms with ample closet space and two additional full size baths, one having double sinks. After a long day of work, enjoy the comfort of the covered patio great for grilling out doors or just relaxing. Walking or biking distance to the community pools and schools, close to shopping, restaurants, medical facilities, plus more. Schedule your private showing today.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $465,000
