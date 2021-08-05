4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $465,000

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom Magruder Home with a study is located in the new Waterford Heights community with a location close to Texas A & M University, shopping and healthcare! With a unique open concept floorplan offering a central living room that opens to the custom designed kitchen and dining room in the rear of the home, granite or quartz counters throughout, and a split bedroom plan offering space for everyone, this home combines beauty and functionality with ease. Of course, this new construction home has what you have come to expect from a Magruder Home, with beautiful millwork, a multitude of custom features, quality finish-out, and the integrity and reputation to back their work. Relax or entertain on the covered outdoor patio, or enjoy the upstairs space ideal for a media room or play room! **Photos reflect similar floor plan, actual finish out will vary.**