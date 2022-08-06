Welcome home to elegance and charm in this 4 bed/ 3 bath Ranger Home! Enter through the 8' wood stained front door and the elegant foyer draws you into a sprawling great room featuring the living, dining, and expansive kitchen. Large windows and a cozy fireplace set the tone for the room. The abundance of natural light shines on the 10' kitchen island and designer cabinetry. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms offering plenty of room for you and your guests. The large main bedroom situated at the back of the home features an oversized ensuite and closet for all your storage needs. Rounding out the home are standard blinds, soft-close cabinetry, and SMART home features just to name a few.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $463,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bryan-College Station residents have been pleading and campaigning for almost a decade for Waffle House to bring a location to Aggieland, but …
Two Bryan men were arrested Tuesday after being involved in a nonfatal shooting July 20, according to police.
A Bryan man and woman were arrested Monday afternoon on multiple felony drug charges after a traffic stop was conducted on Texas 21, according…
Shoppers in Bryan-College Station got their first chance to check out Costco Wholesale’s College Station location Thursday morning. The store,…
Long before he was an NBA champion, Alex Caruso grew up three houses down from the basketball court at Castlegate Park. He often ventured to p…
A College Station man was sentenced to 28 years in prison last Thursday after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting his…
Texas A&M football opens fall camp this week with typical concerns.
The shrinking Texas cattle herd is likely to translate into higher calf and beef prices years beyond a break in the 2022 drought, according to…
A College Station man was arrested in connection to a shooting Wednesday morning in the 1200 block of Holik Drive in College Station that sent…
A judge in Russia has sentenced American basketball player Brittney Griner on drug charges to nine years in prison.