4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $462,000

This Palmer floorplan is a buyer favorite! 2 bedrooms on the first floor and 2 bedrooms upstairs PLUS a game room. The formal dining room on the first floor could make a fabulous study! This open concept plan features a large kitchen with a walk-in pantry, and a wall of windows looking out to the backyard and the covered patio. A fan favorite is the connection from the laundry room to the master bath and closet! You will love this large custom walk-in closet connected to the bath featuring a walk-in shower, garden tub, and dual vanities. Storage abounds with 3 storage closets on the first floor plus large walk-in storage off the game room upstairs!

