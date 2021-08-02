 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $460,000

Own a little paradise island in Castlegate! This house is situated on a corner lot with No REAR NEIGHBORS...which gives you the ultimate privacy! Backyard oasis is ready for afternoons spent with friends around the pool and grilling pool side under the pergola! Extra flatwork has been poured in the backyard for easy landscaping and creates a great aesthetic! When it is time to go inside-there is plenty of room to spread out and enjoy everything from game nights to group dinners! Upstairs is a good teen hangout spot or create a game room. Downstairs living room has a gorgeous Austin stone fireplace, large dining area and open concept kitchen. This floorpan is versatile and can work for you in so many ways!

