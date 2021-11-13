4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $459,900

This amazing home was custom designed and built with every detail in mind. A stunning kitchen with cabinets from floor to 10' ceilings, built-in Frigidaire Professional refrigerator & freezer, double ovens, microwave drawer, huge island with 2 independent sinks, each with their own garbage disposal, extremely quiet dishwasher, easy close cabinet drawers through-out the house, walk in pantry, 19 SEER A/C, tankless water heater and much more. A spacious open concept living area with huge windows, soring ceiling with custom beams, accent stone wall that frames a 48" gas/wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom with 10' ceilings and custom beams. A barn door that welcomes you into a spa-like master bath with an attractive soaker tub and chandelier centered in front of a stone wall. A walk thru shower, two vanities and two walk-in closets. A copper hammered sink bowl in powder room. The upstairs full bathroom offers 2 sinks, and a separate tub/shower room with laundry chute. The forth bedroom is large enough to double as an incredible game room. No spot missed as this homeowner used his own spray foam company to fill every crevice. Outside: 4 oak trees, sprinkler system, insulated garage door, gutters around entire house that drain underground to a continues French drain along entire fence line. In the evenings enjoy the shaded back patio w/TV, firepit, and gas connection for grill. A covered side porch/sidewalk with room to store 2 garbage cans behind fence.