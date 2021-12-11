This newly re-designed floor plan is a must see! The grand foyer will lead you to the beautiful living space with a large fireplace adding extra character with large, beautiful windows looking out to the backyard. This home is host's dream with its inviting open concept kitchen with a large dining area overlooking the backyard. Wood look tile floors, extra tile details and generous sized living spaces are just a few of the amazing details you will find. There is time for a buyer to make personalized selections on this home!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $459,900
