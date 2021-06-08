4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $457,350

Updated home located in Emerald Forest subdivision. This 3,049 square foot home offers an abundance of natural light and plenty of room for entertaining. This lovely home has new hardwood floors and many updates throughout including: formal study, formal dining room and a spacious living room with a the beautiful fireplace. The serene master suite is on the main level and French doors open up to the patio/backyard. Three bedrooms upstairs, and one with an ensuite bathroom while the other two share a Hollywood bathroom. Neighborhood amenities include a playground, pool and tennis court. View More