MOVE-IN READY! 5917 Eldora is filled with tasteful design elements and desirable features from top to bottom! The welcoming front porch and 8' stained, 3/4 glass front door draws you to the expansive foyer featuring 10' ceilings and LED lighting. Off the foyer you'll find a downstairs secondary bedroom and full bath as well as a spacious home office space enhanced with solid wood sliding barn doors for flexibility and privacy. Come in off the garage and find an expansive bonus space, perfect for a pet area or dedicated drop zone, leading you into a spacious downstairs laundry room with lots of storage! The grand great room is filled with natural light, features an oversized kitchen island, pure white quartz counters, soft close cabinetry, GE stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace with floating wood stained mantle, as well as expansive windows showcasing the high ceilings and abundant natural light! The spacious primary suite downstairs features a large en-suite bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find a large loft, two more secondary bedrooms, and a shared bathroom. Smart home features throughout! This new construction home offers room for everyone! Come see for yourself today. Welcome home to Ranger!