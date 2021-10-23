4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $454,900

If you've always dreamed of a huge walk-in closet where everything will fit, the Debbie is your dream come true. And that's just the beginning! Two secondary bedrooms are located far enough away from the spacious master suite to ensure privacy for everyone. Larger families, or those with frequent visitors. The family room is truly impressive, open to the kitchen and dining room. The following options are included in this home: Bedroom 4 and Bathroom 3, Covered Patio with Open Truss Ceiling and Kitchen 1.