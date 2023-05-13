Welcome to Ranger Homes in Southern Pointe! Come home to a beautiful two-story home! The inviting front porch and vaulted ceiling draws you in to the home. You’ll find an office space at the front of the home off the foyer filled with natural light overlooking the front yard. The grand great room features an expansive kitchen, walk in pantry, oversized dining room, and tremendous family room with large windows looking out to the backyard. Downstairs you’ll also find a powder bath for your guests, oversized laundry room, and, tucked away at the back, a private main suite. Upstairs you’ll find a nice sized bonus room, three secondary bedrooms, and a bathroom. Welcome home!