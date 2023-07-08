Four bedroom SMART home! Walk into a grand foyer where natural light draws you into the family room, dining room, and designer kitchen. Featuring soft close 42 in. cabinets, a large pantry, stylish backsplash, and stainless steel appliances, this kitchen boasts storage and style. This floor plan features three bedrooms with a shared bathroom and a secluded and expansive primary suite on the other side with an oversized closet. All four bedrooms have ceiling fans, large closets, and lots of natural light. Feel comfortable anywhere in the home with smart homes features including a Nest thermostat, Ring door bell, and smart locks and lights. Welcome home!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $450,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Texas A&M safety Leon O’Neal was suspended indefinitely by the Indoor Football League after an incident on July 2 when O’Neal enter…
In the second year of legalized name, image and likeness compensation, Texas A&M athletes more than doubled their revenue on NIL deals.
IOLA — Baseball was the last thing on Easton Evans’ mind six years ago as he lay in a hospital bed, stuck in an intensive care unit for 41 day…
The Bryan Vikings will have a retooled football coaching staff in 2023, the team’s Twitter account shared on Wednesday.
A College Station man was arrested early Monday after allegedly verbally harassing another man and threatening to kill him, according to the C…