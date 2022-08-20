The Fuller floorplan is a new favorite! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the first floor, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, and a game room upstairs. This plan is open concept with a very large island kitchen featuring granite counters, a cement tile backsplash, a window over the sink, stainless steel GE appliances, and one of the largest walk-in pantries you will see! The primary suite features a walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, and dual vanities. Storage abounds with under stair closet, a large laundry room, an oversized garage, a large storage closet in the game room and SO MUCH MORE! Ask about our incentives! The finished pictures are of a similar completed model.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $450,000
