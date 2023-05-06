Located in the highly sought after Castlegate II, near schools, shopping, medical and restaurants, this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath house also has a large, private Study! This one owner home features an efficient floor plan with easy to maintain laminate flooring in the Living areas, huge windows with fantastic morning sun and beautiful afternoon glow year round. Entertain around the large island in the Kitchen open to the Dining and Living areas and opening onto the covered back porch with a built in grill in the east facing, landscaped, privacy fenced back yard. The Kitchen includes a gas range, the large island, a Pantry, dishwasher, beautiful backsplash, soft close drawers and cabinetry. Retreat to the spacious Primary Bedroom Suite in the back of the house, with double vanities, soaking tub, separate shower and walk in closet. A half bath and Utility Room with closet are located in the downstairs hallway. Upstairs are 3 spacious bedrooms and a bath. Upgrades include a sprinkler system, full guttering, and whole house surge protector. Also enjoy the H.O.A. pool, pond and walking trails!