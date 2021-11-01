4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $449,900

Charming remodeled home in the heart of College Station! Offering great curb appeal with majestic oaks this gorgeous home sits on just over a 1/3 acre lot on a tree-lined street walking distance to College Hills Elementary and just over a mile to Texas A&M University! This light filled home offers a flexible floorplan with a large family room and dining space, fully updated kitchen with breakfast area, four spacious bedrooms and three full baths. The large island kitchen offers extensive granite counters including a built in desk area, abundant cabinet storage and a walk-in pantry. Stainless appliances include gas range, microwave, dishwasher and home includes refrigerator. A laundry area comes complete with washer and dryer. The light filled family area offers restored original hardwood floors, a beautiful brick accented gas fireplace and a wall of windows overlooking the large fully fenced & backyard. The primary bedroom retreat offers a walk in tiled shower, large tub, dual sinks and an over-sized walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are all over-sized with large closets and great natural light. Original wood floors, new tile floors in kitchen and baths, gorgeous granite throughout, updated plumbing fixtures & subway tile shower surrounds in all baths, designer light fixtures and recessed lighting, updated paint inside and out including board & batten siding, insulation and newer roof. Beautiful finishes throughout this move-in ready picture perfect home!