4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $448,000

Gorgeous new builder home by Creekview Custom Builders. with an open, split floor plan creating a spacious feel and wonderful for entertaining. This 4 bedroom, 3 full bath features a center fireplace in the great room accented by built-ins and above mount lighting, wood tray ceiling, interior wood cased windows, crown molding, The kitchen has custom cabinetry with accent lighting, stainless built in electric oven, gas cooktop, granite countertops with full backsplash, undermount sink and an island/eating bar combo. The primary suite offers tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, granite vanity, spacious separate shower with bench seat, and tile surrounds and a soaker tub. There is a tech/study room off the entry way from the garage. Prewired for security system and central media panel. Nice covered patio and full yard irrigation system. Photos shown are stock photos of builders pervious homes. More photos to come as home is being constructed. Call listing agent for more details.