4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $440,000

STOP the car....this home is PERFECT!! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has been beautifully updated with features including new quartz counters in the kitchen, new paint and fixtures, plantation shutters, as well as laundry room renovation to include granite counters and extension, new hot water heater, new landscaping in the front and side yard as well as a 600 square foot new deck in the back yard. The home features a three way split floor plan with two bedrooms that share a full bath at the front of the home and master and guest suites at the rear of the home. The entertainer's dream boasts a massive kitchen with gorgeous quartz island, walk-in pantry, gas cooktop, breakfast area and a built in desk which connects to the formal living and dining rooms, and provides a great layout for entertaining. Two living areas, plus a study and a spacious sunroom downstairs, or take a stroll up the picturesque spiral staircase to a bonus room upstairs all of which provide room for everyone to spread out comfortably in this spacious home. Solar tubes provide additional natural light throughout the interior of the home. The enormous sunroom is heated and cooled and overlooks the backyard with large trees, and a brand new 600 sq ft deck, plus room to play! Storage abounds in this home, with large closets, built ins throughout, and even the garage has additional space for a workshop or additional storage. You do NOT want to miss this beauty!