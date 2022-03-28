 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $439,000

Well established Pebble Creek lifestyle available to you! Enter into the large living area and formal dining with real wood floors, inside you will find the space you need well laid out. The four bedroom home offers a three-way split on the layout for peaceful and quiet living. Master suite has direct entry to the backyard covered patio via French doors, an en suite bath, jetted tub, separate shower and walk in closet with built ins. Three full baths make all areas of this home set up for easy everyday life. Large backyard with large covered patio and plenty of room for playing catch! Traditional brick home in highly sought after neighborhood is ready for your personal touches.

