Discover your dream home in the desirable Castlegate 2 neighborhood! This stunning one-story house boasts four bedrooms and two bathrooms, for a growing family or anyone who craves extra space. Step inside and be welcomed by upgraded Wood Laminate floors and sleek split stainless appliances that elevate the home's modern and stylish vibe. With an open-floor plan, you'll feel right at home as the living areas flow seamlessly from room to room. The master suite is a true oasis, complete with a massive designer closet, dual shower-head, seat garden tub, dual vanity with granite top, and custom framed mirrors that exude elegance and sophistication. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for you to move in and make it your own. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in this amazing community and experience the best of what this home has to offer!