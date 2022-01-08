 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $437,900

Spacious and flexible, The Sophia is a great fit for growing families. The front porch says 'Welcome' and draws you inside where you have the option for five bedrooms & or four with a flex room. A beautiful kitchen opens to the dining room and family room so you can easily keep an eye on the kiddos. The master suite is generously sized and features a roomy walk-in closet. The following options are included in this home: Extended Covered Patio with Open Truss Ceiling, Euroshower, Kitchen 1 and Teen Room.

