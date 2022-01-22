Gorgeous home by Ranger combines function and farm house design seamlessly. Enter the 8' glass door into a grand foyer w/ wood beam details, 7x40 wood look tile@ foyer, extended foyer, study, mudroom, utility, kitchen, family, dining room, main bedroom & bathroom, bath 2 and bath 3. Enjoy the two tone cabinetry in the kitchen, featuring 42 gray shaker lowers and white upper cabinetry, soft close doors and drawers. White Quartz counters throughout the home, 10' foot Island, white subway tile stacked pattern on backsplash and fireplace, stainless GE appliances, gas cooktop, built in oven, stainless microwave and dishwasher. Walk in pantry, tons of storage in mudroom, utility and closet storage under the stairs. Main bedroom suite and 2nd bedroom with full bath, large mudroom and study on first floor, game room, two additional bedrooms and 3rd bathroom upstairs. Industrial black large 68 ceiling fan included at family room and black ceiling fans with LED lighting included in all bedrooms rooms, study and game room. Modern black plumbing fixtures, with matching hardware in all baths, industrial black commercial kitchen faucet and black lighting throughout to match. Find smart home features throughout: Smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and smart lighting. The high end tile details are amazing in this home with matte gray mosaic herringbone mud set tile at main shower floor, niches, and matte white 4x16 tile on shower walls installed to the ceiling.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former College Station High School teacher sentenced to prison for inappropriate relationship with a student
A former College Station High School teacher has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted by a Brazos County jury of having …
The Bryan school district hired Pearland’s Ricky Tullos as Bryan head football coach and athletics coordinator Monday night at its school boar…
Bryan City Council member Flynn Adcock has died, city of Bryan officials announced Monday. He was 57.
The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases, health department officials announced Friday.
Eric Dickerson has finally admitted to what many have believed over the years: Texas A&M boosters indirectly paid for a gold Pontiac Trans…
The Brazos County Health District ended its nearly two-year run of reporting daily COVID-19 data with a record high number of new cases on Friday.
The 2022 dates for the Owning Your Piece of Texas: Key Laws Texas Landowners Need to Know program have been announced.
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 359 new cases of the virus among county residents on Tuesday.
A College Station man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Brazos County jury found him guilty of forcing his way into a Bryan hom…
Brazos County health officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19 and 392 new cases of the virus among county residents on Thursday.