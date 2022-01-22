4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $435,000

Gorgeous home by Ranger combines function and farm house design seamlessly. Enter the 8' glass door into a grand foyer w/ wood beam details, 7x40 wood look tile@ foyer, extended foyer, study, mudroom, utility, kitchen, family, dining room, main bedroom & bathroom, bath 2 and bath 3. Enjoy the two tone cabinetry in the kitchen, featuring 42 gray shaker lowers and white upper cabinetry, soft close doors and drawers. White Quartz counters throughout the home, 10' foot Island, white subway tile stacked pattern on backsplash and fireplace, stainless GE appliances, gas cooktop, built in oven, stainless microwave and dishwasher. Walk in pantry, tons of storage in mudroom, utility and closet storage under the stairs. Main bedroom suite and 2nd bedroom with full bath, large mudroom and study on first floor, game room, two additional bedrooms and 3rd bathroom upstairs. Industrial black large 68 ceiling fan included at family room and black ceiling fans with LED lighting included in all bedrooms rooms, study and game room. Modern black plumbing fixtures, with matching hardware in all baths, industrial black commercial kitchen faucet and black lighting throughout to match. Find smart home features throughout: Smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and smart lighting. The high end tile details are amazing in this home with matte gray mosaic herringbone mud set tile at main shower floor, niches, and matte white 4x16 tile on shower walls installed to the ceiling.