4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths PLUS A GAME ROOM! This new plan from Omega Builders called the Fuller is perfect for buyers who want lots of space! The primary suite plus a guest suite are on the first floor with two very large bedrooms, a game room, and large walk-in attic storage upstiars. This plan is wide open with a very large island kitchen featuring granite counters, decorative backsplash, a window over the sink, stainless steel GE appliances, and one of the largest walk-in pantries you will see! The primary suite features a walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, and dual vanities. Storage abounds with great under stair storage, a large laundry room, oversized garage, a large storage closet in the game room and SO MUCH MORE! Don't let this awesome new plan pass you by! Ask about all of the builder incentives available to the buyer! This home will be ready for occupancy by the end of June 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $433,600
