4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $430,000

This gorgeous Ranger Home combines function and style seamlessly. Enter the 8 ft. glass front door into a grand foyer where natural light draws you into the spacious family room with a fireplace with a stained mantle and a dining room with a cedar beam accent. Enjoy a designer kitchen featuring 42 cabinetry, large walk-in pantry with barn door, subway backsplash, stainless cooktop and tons of storage. Main bedroom suite down and 3 bedrooms up include ceiling fans, LED lighting, and lots of natural light. Find smart home features throughout: Smart front door lock, Ring doorbell, Nest thermostat and smart lighting.