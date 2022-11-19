Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in The Estates of Creek Meadows in College Station. This home is full of custom features and has been well cared for. This home features a huge living room with raised ceilings, stained wood beams and an elegant rock fireplace. Spaious kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, large island, and stainless steel appliances. A spacious dining room, large primary bedroom suite with pretty tile shower, a garden tub, and an amazing walk- in Closet! The large back porch features a built in Grill, mini fridge, and granite countertop. Privacy fenced yard and backs up to a greenbelt with mature trees offering privacy! The neighborhood offers 2 pools, Playgrounds, basketball court, and is in close proximity to schools, restaurants, grocery, medical, and shopping!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $429,900
