Imagine a spacious open floor plan featuring two suites, an enclosed sunroom, and uniquely landscaped yard. 1030 Dove Chase Lane offers all this and more! An efficient circular kitchen with dark wood cabinetry, granite countertops, gleaming subway backsplash, eating bar, and large corner pantry overlook both dining and living areas. Entertain as many as 12 guests in the extensive dining area with ample natural light. The main living area enjoys a substantial limestone fireplace and provides enough space for diverse furniture arrangements. The primary suite features a tray ceiling, en suite bathroom with separate granite vanities, corner soaking tub, walk-in shower, and sizable walk-in closet with built-ins and outlets. A second suite at the front of the home displays a pop-up ceiling, en suite bathroom, and large closet, while two additional guest bedrooms off the living area share a full bathroom. One of this home’s many highlights is its enclosed patio, showcasing stained teak style flooring, a finished interior with double ceiling fan, and three sides of windows for abundant sunlight. In the landscaped yard a flourishing willow tree takes center stage beside a restful swing while blooming roses, hearty junipers and hawthorne adorn the borders of sprawling St. Augustine lawn. A quaint storage shed is ideal for gardening needs or keeping tools and supplies, and motion sensing solar lights allow for magical evening entertainment.