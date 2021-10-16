4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $425,000

Ready for move-in just in time for Christmas 2021. This large home sits on a large pie-shaped lot that is almost 1/3 of an acre and has an overside patio. This home features large rooms including the 2.5 car garage. One of the upstairs bedrooms is larger than most game rooms! This home features a host of upgrades like a full stone fireplace in the family room, upgraded lighting, upgraded waterproof flooring and so much more. The master suite features a large custom walk-in closet, tiled shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. There is a second bedroom on the first floor with a full bathroom. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a very large bathroom as well. The kitchen features quartz counters, stainless GE appliances, under-counter lighting, and an under-mount stainless sink. Waterproof flooring extends through all main areas and into the primary bedroom, upgraded Farmhouse style light fixtures throughout. Even the laundry room gets an upgraded unique tile floor. The least expensive $/SF on the market in Mission Ranch. The best part is this is the last house on this street being built so you won't have any more construction on your street after you move in! Ask about all of the builder incentives available.