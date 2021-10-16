Ready for move-in just in time for Christmas 2021. This large home sits on a large pie-shaped lot that is almost 1/3 of an acre and has an overside patio. This home features large rooms including the 2.5 car garage. One of the upstairs bedrooms is larger than most game rooms! This home features a host of upgrades like a full stone fireplace in the family room, upgraded lighting, upgraded waterproof flooring and so much more. The master suite features a large custom walk-in closet, tiled shower, garden tub, and dual sinks. There is a second bedroom on the first floor with a full bathroom. Upstairs are two bedrooms and a very large bathroom as well. The kitchen features quartz counters, stainless GE appliances, under-counter lighting, and an under-mount stainless sink. Waterproof flooring extends through all main areas and into the primary bedroom, upgraded Farmhouse style light fixtures throughout. Even the laundry room gets an upgraded unique tile floor. The least expensive $/SF on the market in Mission Ranch. The best part is this is the last house on this street being built so you won't have any more construction on your street after you move in! Ask about all of the builder incentives available.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Benediction to a victory: At chancellor's request, clergy bless Kyle Field prior to Texas A&M win over Alabama
The initial trajectory of Texas A&M kicker Seth Small’s last-second kick Saturday was wrong. Off of his foot, the hooking bid appeared des…
As fans poured over the railings of Kyle Field when Seth Small’s 28-yard field goal sailed through the uprights giving the Aggies a 41-38 win …
Bryan police have identified the person who died in a single-vehicle crash late Monday as a 28-year-old Bryan woman.
Turns out all those Aggie fans who circled Oct. 9 on their calendars knew what they doing.
The Player of the Week nominees are selected by The Eagle sports staff and are based on coach submissions. Vote for your favorite player from …
Texas A&M achieved the unexpected by ending No. 1 Alabama’s 58-quarter streak of holding a lead, then ended the Crimson Tide’s 19-game win…
Two men were in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after sheriff's deputies reported finding nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in their car …
Graham Hogan got a birthday wish earlier this month that every kid who plays baseball would love the chance to have — meet one of their favori…
OFFENSE: A
Watch now as Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher and players discuss the Aggies' upset win over Alabama.