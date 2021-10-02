4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $424,900

Don't miss this opportunity to secure next years student housing, your next game day escape or a great investment opportunity in one of the most sought after locations in the heart of College Station! This immaculate, single owner home is less than 1/4 mile from the edge of campus and an easy commute to Kyle Field, Zachary Engineering Complex and main campus. Just around the corner you can find multiple dining options - Layne's, Whataburger, Torchy's Tacos and more. And just a few steps away is Thomas Park offering walking trails, sport courts and fields. The fantastic light and bright open concept floor plan offers four HUGE bedrooms all with private en-suite bathrooms and large closets. The main floor features a spacious living area, dining area and island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances including refrigerator, and abundant cabinet storage along with an over-sized walk in pantry. The first floor also has a half/guest bath, mudroom area off of large laundry area which comes with washer and dryer. Great storage throughout with large under stair storage and multiple bonus closets. One bedroom is on the main floor with the three additional bedrooms on the second floor. Entertain outdoors on the covered patio overlooking the large fully fenced yard with irrigation system. The home offers plenty of parking with over-sized driveway that can accommodate all tenants plus guests! This home is in great condition and has no carpet for easy maintenance!