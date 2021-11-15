4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $422,900

NEW< NEW< NEW Back on the market after a March Freeze mess. Completely gutted/remodeled/opened up and ready for move in. EVERYTHING inside is NEW!!! This home has plenty of room for a family who loves to entertain. Featuring nearly 2400 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, formal dining room, and extra spaces for bonus/office. Did I mention the POOL located in a HUGE backyard. I love the massive oak trees in a huge corner lot. The master has a ginormous jacuzzi tub and private access to the pool. Come see me today and see if we are a match! NEW< NEW< NEW