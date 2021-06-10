This Ambit Home will leave you wanting nothing more! It is loaded with upgrades! Step into the spacious downstairs area that will be flowing with luxury vinyl plank floors. The living room is anchored with a corner fireplace, and the kitchen leaves nothing to be desired with a 5 burner gas range, working island, spacious pantry, and ample cabinetry. The back patio is entertainment ready with a gas stub out to connect your grill and TV hookups. Master suite boasts a HUGE walk-in closet, walk-in shower with a fixed and rain head shower. One additional bed and bath located downstairs, and upstairs you will find two additional beds and 1 bath. Bones of the home include 16 SEER AC, tankless water heater, pre-wired for surround sound and alarm system, plus more. Ask your realtor for a full list of upgrades. HOME IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION CALL TODAY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO CHOOSE SELECTIONS. View More
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $421,000
