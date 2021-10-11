 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $419,000

Looking for Quality, Convenience and Comfort, this gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath on a huge lot features an inviting entry way accentuated by a soaring ceiling, with french doors leading into the the study or a flex room for your own personal needs. The dining area is great for entertaining. Extensive crown molding throughout, beautiful hand scraped hardwood flooring, a gourmet kitchen for the avid chef with granite counters, custom cabinetry, stainless appliances, a large pantry, an eating bar, breakfast area and tile flooring. The exquisite primary suite offers double vanities, two walk-in closets, separate shower and a garden tub. The large secondary bedrooms has ample closet space, and one having its own private bath. There is also a mud room area next to the utility room. Step out to a wonderful backyard for relaxing and entertaining on the oversized covered patio and under the pergola, has an outdoor kitchen-grill area. In the garage is a workman's table and storage space. New roof installed June 2021. Great location, easy access to Hwy 6. Schedule your showing appt today and don't miss out on this lovely home.

