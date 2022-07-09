4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $415,000

Here is your chance to own a home in Southern Point without the wait! This 4 bedroom 3 bath 2342 Sq Ft Omega home is sure to amaze. Walk into your beautiful spacious home, the open concept is perfect for any need. Large couches or recliners? No problem... Bookcases and antique armoires? This home fits them all... If cooking is your expertise, then the kitchen will not disappoint; from the stainless appliances, huge island with deep basin sink, gas cook top to ample cabinet space, it's there! When it's time to drift away, the master is just a few steps away. Big enough for the biggest bedroom set or add a recliner if you would like. Space is no issue. The master bathroom has double vanities, a soaker tub, walk in shower and HUGE walk-in closet. If that's not enough space; head upstairs where you find three more bedrooms and another bathroom. The bedrooms upstairs are for sure the ones to fight over with on this extra space! If being inside is not your style, the outside will for sure make you smile with the back porch and yard for the dogs to play or fire up the grill, it's your oasis... you won't be disappointed.