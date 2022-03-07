Looking for a home with mature trees, close to schools, and shopping in College Station? Look no further! This four-bedroom, three-bath brick home in College Station boasts a warm elegance immediately upon entry. Beautiful white wainscotting, trim and plantation shutters with transom lights above, set off the warm colors in the main living, dining, breakfast, and kitchen area. Rich oak wood-colored floors and crown molding sprawl throughout this space and provide a comforting, family setting. Gorgeous granite countertops surround the kitchen featuring a new dishwasher with a gas cook-top and separate gas oven and microwave combo. The Master bedroom is spacious with three closets providing plenty of storage and the master bath has a wonderful soaking tub and separate tile shower along with separate vanities. On the other side of this split floor plan home are two large bedrooms with a lot of closet space, one with a desk nook, and a Jack and Jill bath between them. Another bedroom is down the hall from these adjacent to the full guest bath--great for having guests over. Large back yard with huge oaks and a covered patio and a storage shed. All of this on a wide, quiet street under a fabulous canopy of mature trees in College Station near schools, parks, shopping, and Texas A&M. Call today to see this beautiful home!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $413,900
