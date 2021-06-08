 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $411,600

Wonderful 2 story Pebble Creek home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Walking distance to the Pebble Creek Elementary School, quiet and friendly neighborhood, awesome and convenient location to South College Station shopping and dining. Spacious study room with built-ins, formal dining room, island kitchen, breakfast area and living room downstairs. All bedrooms upstairs along with 2 full bathrooms and a laundry room. Large master suite with ample space for extra furniture or sitting area if desired. Master bathroom features his/her vanities, a soak tub, a separate stand-up shower and walk-in closet. Covered back porch with large yard and lots of space to run and play. Come tour this home and fall in love! View More

