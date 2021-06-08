Wonderful 2 story Pebble Creek home featuring 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Walking distance to the Pebble Creek Elementary School, quiet and friendly neighborhood, awesome and convenient location to South College Station shopping and dining. Spacious study room with built-ins, formal dining room, island kitchen, breakfast area and living room downstairs. All bedrooms upstairs along with 2 full bathrooms and a laundry room. Large master suite with ample space for extra furniture or sitting area if desired. Master bathroom features his/her vanities, a soak tub, a separate stand-up shower and walk-in closet. Covered back porch with large yard and lots of space to run and play. Come tour this home and fall in love! View More
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $411,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
Josue Sarria Quezada, valedictorian of Bryan High School’s 2021 graduating class, took notice of the sunset when he stepped up to the podium to present his address during May 29’s graduation ceremony at Merrill Green Stadium. He did not expect that within days the video of his speech would be shared thousands of times and seen by 100,000 people throughout the country.
He is accused of inappropriately touching a child younger than 17 in September 2020.
Four of the people moving into new positions previously held titles within A&M engineering programs. Before becoming president, Banks was vice chancellor of engineering and national laboratories and dean of the Texas A&M College of Engineering.
He testified that he did shoot the man but believed the victim had a weapon and that he had acted in self-defense.
He is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession of marijuana charge.
Brazos County health officials reported 21 new COVID-19 cases and two virus-related deaths among county residents on Wednesday.
Kenndall Lewis grew up watching mixed martial arts and boxing on TV but didn’t try either sport until he made a bet with a friend: If the frie…
Centerville scored big when it hired Bill Hunter as its football coach in 1989. Hunter, who had a reputation for rebuilding struggling program…
Former Texas A&M cornerback Kevin Smith is on the College Football Hall of Fame’s 2022 ballot.
NFL pro bowler Von Miller, former Texas A&M volleyball All-American and three-time Olympian Stacy Sykora and former A&M football playe…