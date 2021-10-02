4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $410,000

Welcome to a new 4/3/2 one story floor plan by Ranger Home Builders. This gorgeous home combines function and farmhouse style seamlessly. Enter the 8ft stained 6 lite front door into a grand 21' foyer look up and be greeted by 4 stained beams setting the tone for this modern farmhouse design, the natural light draws you into this spacious family room/ dinning with large walls of windows. Enjoy your designer kitchen with 42 Aristokraft white & black soft close shaker cabinets and a 10' Island with white quartz perfect for the chef of the home, tons of storage and a walk in pantry. The high end wood look tile 7x40 from your front door to the back door, all tile areas of your home set the tone and is easy to maintain durable flooring. The 3x9 classic white subway tile, herringbone pattern backsplash are so elegant, a deep SS single undermount sink with industrial black faucet, and your fireplace with matching tile/pattern with stained walnut cedar mantel are sure to please. All bedrooms have black ceiling fans with LED lighting throughout and an industrial large 68 fan in the family room, will keep your cool all year long. Black hardware throughout the home complement the black faucets, fixtures and lighting. Come explore this gem of a home, the perfect location, backs up to a grove of trees and a reserve. The only thing missing is you-this is the home you dreamed about lets make it yours just give us a call.