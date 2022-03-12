 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $410,000

Gorgeous 4 bed 2 1/2 bath modern farmhouse. Beautiful wood tile throughout the kitchen and living room. The Kitchen has all like new stainless-steel appliances. Granite type counters with an abundance of cabinets. Living room has a cozy stone, gas-light fireplace. Comes with a mudroom, spacious laundry room, carpet in all the bedrooms and a large covered back patio. This one owner home is ready for its next family to come enjoy all it has to offer!

