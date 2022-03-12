Gorgeous 4 bed 2 1/2 bath modern farmhouse. Beautiful wood tile throughout the kitchen and living room. The Kitchen has all like new stainless-steel appliances. Granite type counters with an abundance of cabinets. Living room has a cozy stone, gas-light fireplace. Comes with a mudroom, spacious laundry room, carpet in all the bedrooms and a large covered back patio. This one owner home is ready for its next family to come enjoy all it has to offer!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $410,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Bryan man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for a fatal driving while intoxicated crash in 2019.
Law enforcement officers shot and killed a gunman Thursday afternoon in South Brazos County.
A Bryan man was in the Brazos County Jail on Monday after being arrested over the weekend on a driving while intoxicated charge for the third time.
Texas A&M Chancellor John Sharp has directed university system members to cut ties with Russian entities in light of the sanctions put in …
The man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in 2017 along Interstate 45 in Freestone County testified in court on T…
In the past few months, rare birds have captivated the American public, with national news running stories on the amazing travels of a Steller…
Police said three teens are in critical condition.
Tom Turbiville is walking away from the microphone after broadcasting Texas A&M women’s basketball games for two decades.
SAN MARCOS — As soon as the ball left Ruben Sustaita’s hands, a trip to the Alamodome became a reality for the Mumford boys basketball team.
College Station could have gone on a statewide search to find its next head football coach and likely attracted a number of quality candidates.