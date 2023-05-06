Enjoy the benefits of a new home - without the wait! All the neighbors LOVE this fabulous two-story KALEO home on the last street in back of Southern Pointe! Striking gray stone and siding capture your attention! Better yet, it backs to an undeveloped green space and the neighborhood walking path that leads to the neighborhood pond! Only two years old! Beautiful finishes throughout the home! You'll love the open-concept living room and kitchen area. The kitchen features a large center island with eating bar, ample storage in lots of cabinets and the pantry, and a gas range. Large dining area, too! Desirable split bedroom floor plan - two bedrooms and bathrooms downstairs and two bedrooms with one bathroom upstairs. Currently, one downstairs bedroom is being used as a home office space. The primary bedroom is roomy, and the primary bath features all the luxury finishes you love! Nice big closet! The covered brick patio is a dream! Enjoy the greenery of the space behind the home with the wrought-iron fence - you'll instantly feel like the yard is larger! And - you can enjoy grilling on the extended uncovered portion of the patio! There's even a natural gas line in case you want to install an outdoor kitchen! French drains on both sides. You can get all the benefits of a new home TODAY! Hurry to schedule your showing!