OPEN HOUSE - MARCH 6, 1 PM - 4 PM! Timeless elegance in one of College Station's most cherished neighborhoods! This Emerald Forest home has all the classic features you love! Traditional foyer with a brick planter converted to a bench and understairs storage (currently set up as an adorable "Harry Potter" closet!). You'll love the tall ceilings and plantation shutters throughout! A spacious sunken living room has a wet bar creatively converted to a home workspace. Formal dining is currently used as an extension of the living space, and the study with fireplace and built-in bookshelves is currently used as the dining area. The kitchen is absolutely stunning! Beautiful painted cabinets - some with obscured glass, granite countertops, a large center island, and a charming exposed brick wall that gives the space unique added character. The primary bedroom is upstairs with a spacious bathroom that leads to a quaint outdoor balcony perfect for drinking your coffee in the fresh air! Secondary bedrooms are generously sized. Outside, you'll enjoy a large yard for playing and entertaining - near 1/3 acre! New roof - July 2021 with new gutters and gutter guards to keep leaves and debris out! Fresh paint and updated fixtures in most rooms. New carpet downstairs. Insulated garage door. HVAC system features UV Halo Whole Home In-Duct Air Purifier. Rear windows and skylights have UV sunscreens. Come and fall in love with this remarkable College Station home!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $400,000
