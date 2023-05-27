Available now for move in! This luxury rental is located in one of College Station's newest premier subdivisions! This unique community has devoted over 1/3 of the neighborhood to greenspace including 20-30 foot buffers behind each home. This new Schaefer Custom Home offers an open concept floorplan with a 4 bedrooms, 4 full baths, a guest bath, a spacious living area, a 2nd living which can also be utilized as a home office, large dining & a custom kitchen with quality stainless appliances and large walk in pantry. The family room offers a dramatic cathedral ceiling, beautiful fireplace & a wall of windows that overlook the back yard. Great storage with a functional over-sized mudroom drop zone, large utility with sink & built-ins + an oversized 2 car garage with extra storage. The primary retreat offers a walk in closet with custom built-ins & a spa bath featuring a centerpiece free standing tub along with a walk in shower with multiple shower heads. Secondary bedrooms all have access to a full bath + walk in closets. A large covered patio offers an outdoor kitchen, overlooks the fully fenced back yard & offers great year round entertainment space. Outstanding finishes include extensive wood & tile floors, granite counters, custom cabinets, detailed mill work, & multiple energy efficient features including foam insulation in the walls/attic with high efficiency Trane HVAC systems and tankless water heaters. This home includes plantation shutters on all operable windows!