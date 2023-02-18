New, Modern, and Clean! Quick, easy 6-minute drive to Campus; Across the street from Starbucks, Target, H-E-B, and 0.5 miles to Napa Flats and Chick-fil-A; TAMU Bus Stop at the corner of property and views of Kyle Field throughout! Thoughtful, modern, spacious farmhouse design perfect for game day and visits to College Station for all friends and family.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $4,000
