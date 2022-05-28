4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,900

IT'S SO EASY TO FALL IN LOVE with this spacious Omega home located on a larger corner lot in Castlegate II! Shows like a model home! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home has a large study with French doors as you enter the home - would make an excellent home office or playroom! Open concept living room and kitchen/dining area. Lovely kitchen features - soft close drawers, exceptionally large walk-in pantry, granite countertops with updated backsplash, and large center island with eating bar. Great floorplan for entertaining! Easy-to-maintain tile floors in common areas. The primary bedroom is a dreamy delight with an additional 10x13 sitting area off of the primary room. Spa-like primary bath dual vanities, separate shower and soaking tub, and closet with ample built-in features! Upstairs, you'll find three spacious bedrooms, a walk-in attic space, and a full-bath. Covered patio overlooks a fenced yard with lots of space to play and entertain! Don't miss out on this one! Priced to sell and move-in ready! Call today for your private tour!