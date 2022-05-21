4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,900

Don't miss out on this immaculate 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in the much sought after Castle Rock Subdivision. Conveniently located near shopping, grocery stores, hospitals, restaurants and so much more. Walk into the inviting and spacious living room that provides ample natural light and a stunning stone fireplace. Featuring hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Additional bedrooms offer spacious room and large closet spaces. The primary bedroom is very spacious and features an on-suite with a walk in shower, garden tub and dual vanities. Don't forget about large laundry room with never ending storage located off the hallway. The backyard is perfect for entertaining family and friends under the covered patio. Castle Rock also offers a community pool, playground and splash pad.