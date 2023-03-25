ATTENTION PARENTS, here is your chance to own a BRAND NEW 4 bedroom /4.5 bath townhome at The Barracks in College Station. This highly desirable townhome is part of the first set of new construction townhomes within the Barracks in 2 years and will be ready just in time for school in the fall! These townhomes will have the same beautiful Barracks exterior but will have an updated and fresh new finish on the interior with stained gray cabinets, fresh paint colors, beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring, unique bar wall design and stainless-steel appliances. Not to mention quartz countertops & tiled shower surrounds! Don’t forget to check out the BearX Daycation Resort with cable wakeboarding park, sheet wave surf machine, lazy river, private cabanas, and more! The HOA even covers all lawn care, cable and internet! These will go fast, do not miss your chance!