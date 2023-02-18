LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! New Vision Custom Homes presents a wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a flex space in the wonderful NEW SUBDIVISION IN SOUTH COLLEGE STATION of Midtown Reserve! You'll love this wonderful floor plan with the primary bedroom downstairs, and the upstairs featuring 3 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, and a flex room! This community features fantastic amenities including a town lake park, dog park, and playscapes all surrounding a NEIGHBORHOOD lake! New Vision Custom Homes is a fabulous CUSTOM HOME builder and included in your home will be a full yard sod, landscape, fence, and sprinkler system. This home has all the bells and whistles along with functionality, designed with the primary bedroom downstairs. Call today to see this wonderful home.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Bryan-College Station sits in the center of the Texas Triangle, traffic congestion is constant with vehicles entering and exiting the roadways.
The Kansas City Chiefs welcomed two new fans to the world on Super Bowl Sunday with a third apparently on the way.
Lyle Lovett recently released “12th of June,” his first album of original material in 10 years. In yet another example of the pandemic getting…
An unpopular TV show character, a kidnapper, a murderer, another unsavory character, or simply a dramatic downturn in fortune on the public st…
The College Station Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Abraham Eli Escobar who is wanted for his involvement in la…