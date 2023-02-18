LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! New Vision Custom Homes presents a wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with a flex space in the wonderful NEW SUBDIVISION IN SOUTH COLLEGE STATION of Midtown Reserve! You'll love this wonderful floor plan with the primary bedroom downstairs, and the upstairs featuring 3 bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom, and a flex room! This community features fantastic amenities including a town lake park, dog park, and playscapes all surrounding a NEIGHBORHOOD lake! New Vision Custom Homes is a fabulous CUSTOM HOME builder and included in your home will be a full yard sod, landscape, fence, and sprinkler system. This home has all the bells and whistles along with functionality, designed with the primary bedroom downstairs. Call today to see this wonderful home.