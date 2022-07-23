 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,000

4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,000

Why wait for new construction? This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom sits on a cul de sac with upgrades throughout and zoned for College Station ISD. Here you will find an open floor plan, quartz countertops, upgraded appliances and vinyl plank flooring/tile through the whole house. That’s right, NO CARPET. This home also features Vivint security system, video doorbell, camera over driveway, smart door keypad and a smart thermostat that all connect in one app. Come see all that Southern Pointe has to offer!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert