4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,000

Why wait for new construction? This beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom sits on a cul de sac with upgrades throughout and zoned for College Station ISD. Here you will find an open floor plan, quartz countertops, upgraded appliances and vinyl plank flooring/tile through the whole house. That’s right, NO CARPET. This home also features Vivint security system, video doorbell, camera over driveway, smart door keypad and a smart thermostat that all connect in one app. Come see all that Southern Pointe has to offer!