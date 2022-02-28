Remodeled home with Approx. 2335 SQ FT, with 4 bed/2 bath/2 car garage with door opener & keypad entry in Southwood Valley on over 1/4 of an acre ( .2824 Ac) with large shade trees in a private park like setting, garden beds, & privacy wood fenced yard. Replaced HVAC July 2020. Beautifully upgraded includes granite in the kitchen & baths, less than 1 yr old stainless steel self cleaning solid surface convection oven installed in Aug 2020 & built in microwave 9/2021, garbage disposal, deep double undermount sinks, tile floors in wet areas. Both bathrooms tub & shower have floor to ceiling tile, granite counters, rubbed bronze fixtures, high toilets, new light fixtures. The 4th bedroom is so big it can be considered a game/media room or third living space with approx 400 SQ FT plus 2 living, 2 dining, 2 sided fireplace, vaulted ceiling in the living room with 2 skylights. No HOA. Flooring is recent with wood looking vinyl plank, tile, carpet.
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $399,000
