4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $398,100

1 story 4 bedroom home in Southern Pointe! This wide-open plan is perfect for entertaining with a huge family room opens to the large kitchen, large breakfast, and very large arched formal dining room. This three-way split plan is great if you want to use the 4th bedroom as a home office, gym, etc. The primary suite features a spacious bedroom, dual sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower, and a dream-sized walk-in luxury closet! Recessed lights throughout! You’ll love the waterproof luxury vinyl plank floor, the granite counters, the designer backsplash, quality cabinetry, stainless GE appliances, Carrier HVAC system, and so much more! This is one of the most popular floor plans and the largest 1 story you can get in Southern Pointe! Completed pictures of an example home of the same floor plan! Don’t miss out on the builder incentives available on this home!