$40,000 price reduction. $7,500 for the buyer to use towards closing costs, interest rate reduction or additional price reduction. Open and luxurious plan with a massive open concept main area - means room for your family and friends. Storage abounds with 3 closets on the first floor plus a walk-in pantry and a bedroom-sized primary closet. The great room concept lets room sizes be flexible and all the upgraded lighting and flooring make it feel like home. The first floor features the primary suite plus a guest bedroom and full bath. Upstairs are two very large bedrooms with walk-in closets. One of the bedrooms upstairs is large enough to be a game room. High-efficiency HVAC, LED Lighting, Energy-Star Appliances, and more which means low utility bills!
4 Bedroom Home in College Station - $395,000
